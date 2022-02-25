A place of hope and optimism: Upgrades at Red Cross Children’s Hospital welcomed

Chairman of the Children's Hospital Trust, Randall Titus, said this was the single largest project they've undertaken so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Pediatric trauma care at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital has been given a major boost.

The healthcare facility launched its upgraded, high-tech emergency centre on Thursday. Despite stringent COVID-19 lockdown measures, the Children's Hospital Trust was over the past three years, able to accumulate funds through donations to build the unit.

The centre is fitted with some of the latest technology for pediatric trauma care.

“This exists only to serve the healthcare needs of our children, Over 30 years of existence, we have raised over a billion rand to advance child healthcare in the province and Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Hospital CEO Dr Anita Parbhoo has also thanked staff for their dedication in providing world-class medical care to the patients.

“A physical space that is so much more than a physical space, a physical space that signals hopes and optimism.”

Donors have contributed more than R120 million for the emergency unit's upgrade.