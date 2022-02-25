2,411 positive COVID tests recorded in SA in latest reporting cycle

Go

On South African shores, another 2,411 COVID tests have come back positive over the last 24-hour reporting period, a positivity rate of 7.8%.

Members of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) gathered at Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg and marched to the Constitutional Court on 14 October 2021 as part of a demonstration aimed at ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are not made mandatory. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - On South African shores, another 2,411 COVID tests have come back positive over the last 24-hour reporting period, a positivity rate of 7.8%.

The Health Department has also confirmed 40 previously unreported deaths, taking our death toll since the start of the pandemic to 99,018.

On the vaccine front, just over 31.3 million jabs have been administered.

