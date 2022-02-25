2,411 positive COVID tests recorded in SA in latest reporting cycle
On South African shores, another 2,411 COVID tests have come back positive over the last 24-hour reporting period, a positivity rate of 7.8%.
The Health Department has also confirmed 40 previously unreported deaths, taking our death toll since the start of the pandemic to 99,018.
On the vaccine front, just over 31.3 million jabs have been administered.
