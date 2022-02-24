Zikalala: KZN unemployment rate now at 28.7%

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikakala has delivered his State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikakala said unemployment remained a concern for the province’s economy.

Usually the province would hold a two-day event with the first address being that of the AmaZulu king.

But with no official recognition or coronation of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini yet, the programme did not feature the king's address.

Premier Zikalala said unemployment was rising: “Our unemployment rate has now risen to 28.7% from about 23% before the pandemic.”

Zikalala points to a few causes: “Our economy is saddled with corporate corruption and failure of companies to invest in self-development, lack of sustainable energy generation and instability created by criminal activities of some.”

He said the July unrest last year also saw job losses.

"In our effort to quicken the tempo of job creation while protecting the poor and vulnerable, we managed since last year to create job opportunities through projects and Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) targeting youth, women and the disabled."

The premier added that more job were expected to come through this year.

"KwaZulu-Natal also attracted new investments of R5.5 billion in various sectors, which created 8,875 jobs. Through regulating and enforcing compliance in the liquor sector, we have created 1,620 job opportunities, and we expect an additional 2,500 jobs this year."