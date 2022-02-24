We cannot afford rising public sector wage bill - Godongwana

On Wednesday, Treasury said that the wage bill, which now accounted for 35% of the total budget, would rise at an average of 1.8% until 2025, however, even this is a moderate estimation as salaries are decided through negotiations in the bargaining council.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that a choice would have to be made between cutting the public sector headcount or moderating wages as he admitted that government was struggling to contain the wage bill.

On Wednesday, Treasury said that the wage bill, which now accounted for 35% of the total budget, would rise at an average of 1.8% until 2025, however, even this is a moderate estimation as salaries are decided through negotiations in the bargaining council.

Godongwana spoke at a post-Budget breakfast in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ:

- SA's debt burden a matter of serious concern - Godongwana

- Godongwana's Budget didn't go far enough in meeting Ramaphosa's Sona vision - DA

- IFP & UDM highlight points Godongwana 'missed' in his Budget

- National Liquor Traders: The term 'sin tax' is unconstitutional, stop using it

- 2022 budget: Tough love for SOEs; social grant and sin tax hikes

Fresh off the back of the Budget, which has largely been described as “balanced or good news”, Finance Minister Godongwana now has to contend with some of the difficult questions that lie ahead.

The public sector wage bill will increase from R665.1 billion this year to R702 billion in 2024/2025, at that average annual rate of 1.8%.

Godongwana has explained the balancing act that he had to contend with, while also considering the outstanding Constitutional Court judgment on the disputed wage increases from 2020 which government refused to pay to workers.

"That's what we're warning about as a risk, so the possibility is that the amount may be higher and it raises an issue of affordability. If I look at the numbers, I believe we cannot afford it," he said.

The minister also announced that a labour summit would be held with public service trade unions in March in an effort to restructure the collective bargaining process and the wage bill.