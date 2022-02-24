Go

Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing

Military spokesman Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half kilometres."

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on 23 February 2022. Picture: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on 23 February 2022. Picture: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
one hour ago

MOSCOW - The Russian army said on Thursday that Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine were advancing and had gained territory after the Kremlin launched an attack on the country.

Military spokesman Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half kilometres."

He added that Russia had "high-precision weapons" and that Ukrainian civilians had "nothing to fear".

Konashenkov said the Russia-backed rebel troops are "now fighting and inflicting ... damage on the enemy".

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was launching an offensive on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

He did so after recognising the two rebel republics in eastern Ukraine and signing friendship treaties with them.

Timeline

More in World

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA