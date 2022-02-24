Riky Rick's legacy remembered as funeral, memorial service being arranged

The well-known artist died on Wednesday at the age of 34.

JOHANNESBURG - Memorial and funeral arrangements are under way for local rapper Riky Rick as friends, fans and family members remember him, not only for his muscial talent but his humility and kindness.

The well-known artist died on Wednesday at the age of 34.

Although he was mainly known for his rapping, the multi-talented artist was also a fashion designer, songwriter, singer, composer, actor and entrepreneur.

His wife, Bianca Naidoo, and their two children have asked for privacy while his family arranges his funeral.

"I love hip-hop. I was born from hip-hop. I fell in love with kwaito and I became a kwaito star," Rick said in an interview.

His last message on social media was in the early hours of on Wednesday morning.

"I'll return a stronger man. The land is still my home," he tweeted.