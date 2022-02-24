Recording Industry of SA remembers late Riky Rick as shining light of hip-hop
The multi-award-winning rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 34.
JOHANNESBURG - The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has joined fans from all over the country in sending condolences to the family and friends of Riky Rick.
The multi-award-winning rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 34.
In a statement, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said that Riky Rick was a shining light in the hip-hop industry and a much loved star of South African music.
WATCH: Riky Rick - Stay Shining ft. Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League, Alie-Keyz
An iconic figure who transcended music and saw the bigger picture - on how hip hop and fashion was a vehicle to make an indelible mark on pop culture. Rest In Peace Makhado.#riky #rikyrick #RIPRikyRick pic.twitter.com/9cVy2azkIFDavid Tshabalala (@SlayingGoliath) February 23, 2022
Going to put down some candles down in front of the Legends Barber shop in Waterfall tonight at 6:30pmLalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) February 23, 2022
Please come through to join us pay my respects and love to the Makhado family #RIPRikyRick #RIPRiky
Please Retweet
Sibisi said the industry will remember him as a consummate performer, who was kind , humble and respectful.
WATCH: South Africa loves you, Riky Rick (20 July 1987 - 23 February 2022)