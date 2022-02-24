Recording Industry of SA remembers late Riky Rick as shining light of hip-hop

The multi-award-winning rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 34.

JOHANNESBURG - The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has joined fans from all over the country in sending condolences to the family and friends of Riky Rick.

In a statement, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said that Riky Rick was a shining light in the hip-hop industry and a much loved star of South African music.

WATCH: Riky Rick - Stay Shining ft. Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League, Alie-Keyz