Phaahla: More lives saved since introduction of COVID jabs

The minister said despite the current low vaccine uptake that could be attributed to vaccine hesitancy and other factors, the country had made great strides in its national vaccine coverage.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister John Phaahla on Thursday said based on daily and weekly infection and mortality rates, more lives had been saved through the administration of more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

However, more work needs to be done to achieve 70% coverage.

Thursday marks 700 days since the country first went into lockdown due to the pandemic.

Phaahla was addressing a post-State of the Nation Address media briefing of the social, protection, community and human development cluster.

He said the mild symptoms of the Omicron variant were more reasons for the low uptake.

“When the fourth wave came in, there was a rise in the uptake. But the more people hear that this is not so deadly, that people are surviving and staying for shorter periods in hospital, the uptake decreased.”

Phaahla has also warned of a fifth wave and encouraged more young people to get vaccinated.

“Scientists are telling us that the fifth wave is on its way and we don’t know how it’s going to be. We’re optimistic that even if it’s highly infectious like Omicron, it might not be that severe in terms of illness. But we don’t know.”