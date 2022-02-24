Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike

The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.

CAPE TOWN - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday granted Eskom a 9,61% electricity tariff hike.

The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.

Last year, the North Gauteng High Court ordered Nersa to settle the tariffs by this month following public consultation with provinces.

Eskom wanted a 20,5% increase.