Upgraded emergency centre opens at Red Cross Children’s Hospital

CAPE TOWN - A multi-million rand upgraded emergency centre has officially opened at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Over the past three years, the Children’s Hospital Trust though loyal donors, managed to reach a target of R122 million needed to construct the facility.

The upgraded unit is the only paediatric emergency centre in Southern Africa that operates 24 hours a day.

Tertia Africa and her family survived a serious car crash last year.

Her now two-year-old son, Noah, was rushed there for trauma care.

“When we got here, Noah was seen immediately and I was stressed. The doctors and nurses assured me that he would be fine and that he is in good hands.”

Hospital CEO Dr Anita Parbhoo said the opening of the emergency unit emphasised the hospital’s mission of creating a healthcare space that offered hope to thousands of people.

“We’re creating a beautiful and modern physical environment that will actually enable us to fulfil children’s right and ensure that we treat our patients and their families with dignity.”

Over its 30 years of existence, the trust has generated more than a billion rand to improve paediatric healthcare at the hospital.