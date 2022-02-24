Low COVID19 infections, deaths should not make people reckless, Cabinet says

In a statement after its meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet said the pandemic has not yet been defeated and with winter approaching, is urging people to remain vigilant and to continue with hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet said the current low rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths should not lead people to be reckless.

Cabinet said lower rates of infections and deaths from COVID should not allow people to become complacent. It says vaccination is still the best defence against COVID-19 and its variants, as it dramatically reduces the risk of serious illness, being admitted to hospital, or dying.

Cabinet has welcomed changes to the vaccination programme which came into effect on Wednesday. The interval between the first and second jab has been reduced from 42 to 21 days and people will be able to have a booster that is a different vaccine from the one they had before.

So far more than 31 million doses have been administered to almost 17 m people. Cabinet said a return to normal life and full economic activity depends on as many people being vaccinated as possible. The government’s launched its #keready (“I am ready) campaign to encourage those aged between 18 and 34 to get vaccinated.