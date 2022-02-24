KZN DA expects Premier Zikalala to address economic growth, employment in Sopa

Preier Sihle Zikalala is set to deliver his Sopa at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said that it expects Premier Sihle Zikalala’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Thursday to include plans for economic growth and an employment plan.

Zikalala is set to deliver his Sopa at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

The programme will not feature an address by the Amazulu king as per the norm as there has not been a coronation of the king.

The KwaZulu-Natal DA said that it expected Premier Zikalala to inform residents how he would grow the province’s economy.

The party’s Francios Rodgers: "He needs to tell us how he's going to build the economy, how he's going to create jobs, how he's going to stabilise service delivery at municipalities," Rodgers said.

He said that the Sopa must have specific steps for implementation and times frames.

The party said that service delivery issues must also be addressed, especially in the two key municipalities of eThekwini and Msunduzi.