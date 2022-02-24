Godongwana: SA economy could be spared from effects of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Addressing a post-Budget briefing earlier, the minister explained that instead, the country could even see some positive economic activity as a result.

CAPE TOWN - As the world continues to comprehend the horrifying scenes out of Ukraine on Thursday where Russia has launched a military campaign, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said South Africa’s economy could be spared from the effects of the conflict.

Addressing a post-Budget briefing earlier, the minister explained that instead, the country could even see some positive economic activity as a result.

With sanctions now slapped on Russia by some countries in Europe and the United States moving to punish Moscow economically as a result of its onslaught on Ukraine, there has been concern all around about the possible devastating effects of the crisis in the eastern European block on other economies.

Minister Godongwana said while the events offset other reactions, South Africa is likely to benefit economically.

“You’ve got the price of crude oil going up and at the same time, we’ve seen the price of coal and other commodities going up. As exporters of that, we’re likely to benefit from that. So, it’s difficult at this stage to say which one is likely to be the major impact on us.”

The concern he raised about the fuel price pressures is due to Russia’s exports to South Africa, which include refined petroleum.

Last year, Moscow’s top exports to the country included mixed mineral or chemical fertilisers, nitrogen fertilisers.

Meanwhile, Pretoria exports cars, platinum, manganese ore and coal among other products.