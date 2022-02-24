EU watchdog approves Moderna COVID jab for children six to 11

The jab, developed by US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna, has already been approved for adults and children aged 12 and above.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The European Union's drug watchdog Thursday approved Moderna's anti-COVID shot for children aged six to 11, the second vaccine to be approved for younger children in the 27-member bloc.

"The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax to include use in children aged 6 to 11," the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

"As in the older age group, the vaccine is given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, four weeks apart," the EMA said.

Pfizer/BionTech's anti-COVID shot called Comirnaty was greenlit for children aged five to 11 in November.

The regulator has so far approved five vaccines for use in the EU: Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA technology, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector technology, and Novavax, which is based on a spike protein produced in a laboratory.