DUT clarifies stance on COVID vaccination policy

The institution said that a member could access all campuses if fully vaccinated, but if they did not want to take the jab, they would have to continue with online services.

DURBAN - The Durban University of Technology has clarified its vaccination policy.

This comes after pictures of students camping outside the Steve Biko campus this week made the rounds on social media.

The students claimed that the university was not allowing them inside because they are not vaccinated.

But the institution said that it had given options when it came to vaccination.

The university has responded to pictures of students camping outside gate three at the Steve Biko campus claiming to be denied access to their residences.

In a statement, the institution said that a member could access all campuses if fully vaccinated, but if they did not want to take the jab, they would have to continue with online services.

However, they can access campuses with proof that they were COVID-19 negative.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command, which is leading the student representative council, said that some students would not vaccinate and called for DUT to scrap the policies around vaccines.

The university said that it had allocated accommodation for students who had presented their documentation.

At the same time, the university is set to meet with the SRC on Thursday to discuss issues relating to governance matters.