Another Rosettenville shootout suspect arrested in Tembisa

It's believed that the suspect opened fire on a police chopper during the chaotic exchange in which eight of his alleged accomplices were killed.

A bullet-riddled vehicle is stationed in the middle of the street, part of the crime scene after a botched cash-in-transit attack in Rosettenville, on the outskirts of Johannesburg on 21 February 2022, resulting in two South African police officers being airlifted with chest wounds. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One of the alleged criminals linked to this week's dramatic shootout with police in Rosettenville has been arrested in Tembisa.

Four police officers were rushed to hospital after the shootout.

Law enforcement said that eight of the gang members escaped and now with this latest arrest officers are still searching for seven criminals.

Four rifles and ammunition were seized during the Tembisa arrest, along with police and G4S vests.

