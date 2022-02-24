Another Rosettenville shootout suspect arrested in Tembisa

It's believed that the suspect opened fire on a police chopper during the chaotic exchange in which eight of his alleged accomplices were killed.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the alleged criminals linked to this week's dramatic shootout with police in Rosettenville has been arrested in Tembisa.

It's believed that the suspect opened fire on a police chopper during the chaotic exchange in which eight of his alleged accomplices were killed.

Four police officers were rushed to hospital after the shootout.

Law enforcement said that eight of the gang members escaped and now with this latest arrest officers are still searching for seven criminals.

Four rifles and ammunition were seized during the Tembisa arrest, along with police and G4S vests.