'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song

JOHANNESBURG - News of rapper and fashion icon Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado’s passing saw South African celebrities share pictures and videos of times spent with him at industry functions and in more intimate home-like settings. Big Zulu, born Siyabonga Nene, is one of the celebrities noted by Makhado’s fans as a close friend.

Riky Rick, as he was popularly known, and Big Zulu worked jointly on the latter’s runaway hit _Mali eningi, _which was released in late 2020. The song was a huge success and saw the birth of the "mali eningi challenge" made popular by Duduzane Zuma.

The town went on to form a bond that extended beyond music, sharing videos and pictures of themselves exchanging gifts, attending a braai together and catching up on Instagram live whenever Big Zulu was in his native city of Bergville.

In studio with Nkabi Records Artists working on a Song

Sharing a love for hip hop, fashion and a comfortable lifestyle was well documented in the lyrics of Mali eningi, with Riky Rick creatively applauding Big Zulu for landing a shoe deal with Italian footwear and accessories retailer Carvela and Brentwood, which is often associated with elegance and social status in the black community, particularly in the taxi industry.

“Cause Ferraris and Lambos is all I see/Combinations just landed from ltaly/Cotton eaters and Bhincas and VIP/It’s all on me, it’s all on me,” said Riky in his verse on _Mali eningi _paying homage to Zulu people who dress, talk, walk and live according to their belief and have become synonymous with the brands and social status.

Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled A Tribute To Our Friend and Brother - Rest in Peace. In the song, Big Zulu asks everyone to forgive Riky Rick for heaven to accept his friend as he was an angel and said some of his dreams had died with his brother.

Mduduzi said in the chorus he felt defeated; he remembers days spent with Riky and reminds everyone to be strong because the Lord understands their pain. Adding that although it's hard and difficult, one needs to be patient, for the bleeding wounds will someday heal.

The trio shared a video of themselves playing the song in the studio after they composed it.