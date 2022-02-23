Woman found in possession of drugs worth R870,000 at CT International Airport

She was traveling from Brazil to South Africa via Qatar.

CAPE TOWN - A woman's been arrested in a drug bust at Cape Town International Airport.

She was approached by police and customs officials on Tuesday who searched her luggage and shoes.

They came across nearly three kilograms of cocaine and a stash of heroin worth R870,000.

The suspect is expected in court on Thursday.

In a separate bust, in the Uniondale area on Tuesday, police manning a roadblock noticed a car wanted to do a U-turn.

When officers tried to approach the vehicle it sped off and a package was thrown on the road.

Police eventually caught two suspects and discovered that the package contained mandrax tablets.