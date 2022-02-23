'We loved you, brother': Fans show their love and appreciation for Riky Rick

Born Rikhado Makhado, he touched many people with his music and fashion, as well as his bold and sometimes controversial perspectives.

JOHANNESBURG - The news that rapper and fashion designer Riky Rick passed away on Wednesday morning sent South Africans in a tailspin, with people highlighting his impact on the entertainment industry.

Born Rikhado Makhado, he touched many people with his music and fashion, as well as his bold and sometimes controversial perspectives.

ALSO READ:

Details surrounding his death are yet to be revealed, while the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.

Known for having his ear to the ground, Riky embraced new waves in music and fashion, working with Amapiano producer DJ Kabza De Small, Mas Musiq, Shasha and DJ Maphorisa on the smash hit Mthande - singing instead of rapping on a song for the first time.

The Nafukwa hitmaker fell out with some of his early collaborators like Cassper Nyovest and the Boyz N Bucks collective, the producer and songwriter embraced up and coming artists like Frank Casino, Mpura Mpura, Uncle Waffles and Lucasraps. In an industry where age sews divisions among artists, it’s the love he showed everyone that has social media timelines flooded with tributes and stories from time spent with him.

Riky Rick once accused Mabala Noise, a record label he was signed to of buying awards for their artists so they can be superior to other artists. The legendary acceptance speech saw him lose the recording deal and reportedly a car, house and money.

Oh no ways! No ways! Ill forever have this speech in my mind Ricky Rick pic.twitter.com/kRwxFCXkec Thegalcoco (@miss_lekgoathi) February 23, 2022