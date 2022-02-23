[WATCH] Incredible footage of netted sharks released at Muizenberg Beach

Barbara Friedman | The trek fishermen did a great job releasing the Bronze Whaler Sharks and setting them free in the ocean.

Muizenberg beachgoers were captivated by the release of what are believed to be four Bronze Whaler Sharks that had been accidentally caught in the nets of local trek fishermen

The trekkers are once again permitted to catch yellowtail on the beaches using this historical method in the Cape

The fishermen did a sterling job releasing the sharks and setting them back into the ocean

Oceaneers, an organisation that advocates for the oceans and sustainable fishing, posted about the incident where fishermen had netted sharks along with their daily catch.

After some criticisms about the incident on social media, Oceaneers shared a comment on Instagram from a community member who explains that 'trekking' has a very long history in Cape Town.

It dates as far back as slavery and is connected to indigenous fishing practices. The whole ‘business’ of trekking is a way of life that is passed down within families for generations. Our communities used to trek on various beaches. Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram

Due to apartheid and forced removals this way of life was severely disrupted, notes the community member, but now that fishing is once again allowed on Muizenberg and other beaches, not all the ancestors of the historic fisher people are aware of which fish are allowed to be caught. Their permit only allows yellowtail to be caught.

Today was unfortunate. But believes me it doesn’t happen often that they trek sharks. They have been at Muizenberg many times. At no point has anyone been this vociferous about trekking until today. Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram

I think it can appear quite eurocentric and ahistorical when some people comment about trekking. Trekking is at the very least over 150 years old in Cape Town. Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram

The community member adds that very few sharks and rays were caught in the nets on this occasion and the permitted fish that were caught, play a vital role in the subsistence of local communities.

He says the bakkie was filled with fish, and the trekkers managed to release the sharks successfully.

How many people were fed today? Did you see how many people walked away with harder or two in their hands? How many families were fed today? Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram

