Toxic work environments leading causes of stress for employees - business expert

CAPE TOWN - With COVID-19 regulations easing, many people are now returning to the office.

CEO of ICHAF Training Institute Devan Moonsamy said that one of the leading causes for stress in employees came from working in a toxic work environment.

Moonsamy said that working in a toxic environment could create mental health and physical health issues as well as a lack of motivation and low self-esteem.

He added that the negativity from the toxic work environment would eventually have an impact on an employee's personal life.

"Company culture plays a significant role in employee wellness. Basically if the work environment is not a welcoming and hospitable one, employees will eventually start feeling the negativity and this could lead to burnout," Moonsamy said.

He added that the bottom line was that a toxic work environment should be avoided at all cost.

"Some signs of an indication of a toxic environment could be colleagues that are very quick to gossip. this should be seen as a very big red flag when you join an organisation," Moonsamy said.