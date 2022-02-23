SA records 2,334 new COVID cases, 64 fatalities
The latest fatalities take South Africa's national death toll to 98,868.
JOHANNESBURG - Another 2,334 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.
It's a positivity rate of 7.3%.
One death was also confirmed over that same timeframe but the Health Department said that its ongoing audit had revealed 63 previously unreported fatalities as well.
These take South Africa's national death toll to 98,868.
On the vaccine front, just over 31 million jabs have been administered in the country.
