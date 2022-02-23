SA govt silent on escalating tensions between Ukraine, Russia

It has, however, reiterated that there needs to be a peaceful resolution but hasn't yet commented on Moscow sending in troops to eastern Ukraine this week.

CAPE TOWN - Government's keeping mum on the escalating tensions between the Ukraine and Russia.

It has, however, reiterated that there needs to be a peaceful resolution but hasn't yet commented on Moscow sending in troops to eastern Ukraine this week.

In a written parliamentary response earlier this month, the International Relations ministry stressed that South Africa was encouraging all parties to strengthen diplomatic efforts.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Darren Bergman wanted clarity from the ministry on the ongoing tensions.

Bergman wanted to know how government determined who the aggressor and who the victim was.

The ministry responded last week, saying that government's approach to the situation between Russia and the Ukraine was based on its unique approach to all global issues, expressed through its diplomacy of ubuntu and the vision of a better world for all.

It called for dialogue to achieve conflict resolution.



That was last week.

Since then, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two breakaway regions in Ukraine, further fueling tensions.

While much of the international community has either slapped sanctions on Moscow or at the very least issued statements, there's no word from the South African government yet on the latest worrying developments.