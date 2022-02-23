Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away

At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper and celebrity Riky Rick has passed away, sources close to his family confirmed on Wednesday.

While no sources would go on the record nor ratify the nature of his death, at least four people have confirmed the passing.

Real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, the creative was thirty-four years old and is survived by his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and two children. He was born in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on 20 July 1987.

Besides rapping, Makhado was a fashion designer, songwriter, singer, composer, actor and entrepreneur.

Struggling with addiction from a young age, Makhado became a teetotaler.