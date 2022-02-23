More money for teachers, fee-free higher education - 2022 Budget

"In this budget, we are adding R24.6 billion for provincial education departments to address the shortfalls in the compensation of teachers."

JOHANNESBURG - During his maiden Budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated extra money to compensate teachers and to assist with fee-free higher education.

The South African government in 2017 announced a policy for fee-free higher education and during his budget speech on Wednesday, Godongwana announced an additional R32.6 billion would be given for financial support to current bursary holders and first-year students under the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

"Any further shortfalls will be funded from within the baseline of the Department of Higher Education," he said.

Godongwana also noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic teachers made sacrifices to ensure that pupils received an education. He allocated more money for their salaries.

