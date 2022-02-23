Opposition parties weigh in on what they expect to hear in Budget Speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his maiden Budget Speech in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - The country will be watching Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday afternoon with many wanting to know how he plans to remove the red tape that's tangling up small businesses and individuals.

Godongwana will deliver his maiden speech in Cape Town.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a red tape team was being set up in the Presidency in an attempt to make it easier for companies to do business.

He has appointed former mining boss and chairperson of the Small Business Institute, Sipho Nkosi, to head up that team.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Dion George has weighed in on what he's expecting from the finance minister.

“What we would like to see is measures to encourage business by making the regulatory environment easier and also we’d like to see incentives for businesses who invest in the economy,” George said

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Sinawo Tambo said they do not expect anything new from the minister.

“We are of the understanding that he’s cut from the austerity cloth as his predecessors such as Tito Mboweni and Trevor Manuel and that his primary aim is going to cut critical funding in sectors of welfare in our society, healthcare, housing and social grants,” George said.