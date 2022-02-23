NPA refutes Magashule’s claims that charges in asbestos case reduced

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga on Tuesday said there have been no amendments to the indictment served on Magashule and his co-accused.

JOHANNESBURG - While suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his allies have told journalists his charges have been significantly reduced as a sign of confidence that they are likely to fall away, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said this is not correct.



NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga on Tuesday said there have been no amendments to the indictment served on Magashule and his co-accused.

The embattled politician and 15 others including five companies are facing corruption charges stemming from a 2014 asbestos contract in the Free State.

He and four others are trying to get their charges quashed.

The NPA maintains that Magashule had intimate knowledge of all procurement contracts, including the court action over this irregular and illegal agreement.

He continues facing several counts of fraud and corruption as well as the alternative counts for contravening sections of the Constitution.

Magashule is answerable to 22 counts on the indictment served on the accused.

However, on Tuesday he and his ally Dakota Legoete told journalists that this had changed significantly.

“We still await any amount, any deposit or allegations of corruption,” Magashule said.

But Mhaga said there been no such change: “I am not aware of any amendments to the charge sheet that was supplied to them in the form of an indictment.”

Together, Magashule and his co-accused are facing 72 counts linked to the asbestos tender

The High Court is likely to deliver a verdict on his bid to get these charges withdrawn in April.