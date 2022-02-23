'Now is not the time to increase taxes': Good news for hard-pressed consumers

To further support economic recovery, Minister Enoch Godongwana said the corporate tax rate would come down to 27% from 28% with effect from the end of March.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has unveiled a good-news budget for hard-pressed consumers, with billions of rand in relief for taxpayers, social grant hikes, and no increases in personal income tax, value-added tax, or the general fuel levy.

Smokers and drinkers will pay more, while the sugar and carbon tax will also go up.

To further support economic recovery, Godongwana said the corporate tax rate will come down to 27% from 28% with effect from the end of March.

Godongwana was able to put money back into people’s pockets thanks to better than expected revenue on the back of a surge in commodity prices but he’s warned the boom is now coming to an end.

“Now is not the time to increase taxes and put the recovery at risk accordingly, we have decided to keep money in the pockets of South Africans.”

Godongwana’s maiden Budget Speech noted the pressure on households facing soaring fuel, food, and energy prices.

“This budget includes R5,2 billion in tax relief to help support the economic recovery, provide some recipe for fuel tax increases and boost incentives for youth employment.”

Godongwana said the fuel price framework was being reviewed and there would be no increase in the Road Accident Fund levy.

He kept a tight rein on government spending but cautioned that: “If the permanent expenditure increases in the coming years, then we will have to look at increasing some of the taxes.”

WATCH: Everything you need to know from 2022 Budget Speech

Godongwana said: “The annual tax-free threshold for a person under the age of 65 will increase from R87,300 to R91,250.”

An expected R182 billion tax revenue overrun means the government can keep up spending on the poor and the unemployed by extending the social relief of distress grant and increasing welfare support, as well as beefing up provincial health and education budgets.

“To provide some relief to households, no increases will be made to this general fuel levy and petrol.”

Godongwana warned, however, the economic recovery remains uneven and is fraught with risks, requiring the government to proceed with caution.

“We have been on this journey for a long time and we still have a long distance to walk before reaching our goal.”