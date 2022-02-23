S. Africans urged to return Similac Alimentum baby formula after global recall

The formula is being recalled on a global scale after some parents in the US claimed that their infants presented with unspecified symptoms.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Consumer Commission is calling on anyone in possession of 400g tins of Similac Alimentum to immediately stop using the product.

It is urging people to take these tins back to the shop they bought it from for a full refund.

The formula is being recalled on a global scale after some parents in the US claimed that their infants presented with unspecified symptoms. The commission said that internal testing had confirmed the presence of Cronobacter and Salmonella microorganisms in the product.

The commission said that there had not been any such complaints here in South Africa but as a safety precaution it was best to return the product for a full refund.

“As the commission, we want to emphasise that while there are no cases reported in South Africa as yet, we urge consumers who might have bought this product not to feed their infants but to immediately return

it to the point of purchase for a full refund,” the commission's Thezi Mabuza said in a statement.

"Ingesting Salmonella may lead to diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps, while Cronobacter infection may also cause dagame to the bowel system. We, therefore, encourage parents who have concerns that they might have fed their infants the product in question to seek medical attention. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) provides for safety of consumers at all times, and minors are regarded amongst the most vulnerable consumers. We appreciate the precautionary recall by the supplier, however, producers/manufacturers are required to supply or distribute goods that are safe and of good quality to avoid these mishaps. The commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines” she concluded.