Most of the govt’s expenditure goes towards social spending

National treasury documents detail how an estimated 96.6% or R684 billion over the medium term will go towards the payment of social grants specifically, which are administered by the South African Social Security Agency.

CAPE TOWN - Most of the government’s expenditure will go towards social spending which includes Department of Basic Education and Department of Social Development at R1.3 trillion over the next three years.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his maiden budget on Wednesday afternoon, allocating R3.33 trillion to the social wage over three years to support vulnerable and low-income households.

"The Social Development Department will receive the largest allocation of R58.6 billion over the medium term to initiate a new extended child support grant for double orphans – among other things."

Treasury said most non-interest spending will go towards the social wage, which includes health, education, housing, social protection, employment programmes, and local amenities.

This will amount to R1.3 trillion over three years.

It stated that South Africa’s comprehensive social wage has been significantly augmented in the last two budgets.

Treasury said any large permanent increases in spending, such as a new social grant, cannot be accommodated without matching permanent increases in revenue.

Godongwana addressed the media before his speech and said over the next 12 months, Treasury will review its social grant regime before deciding on any permanent arrangement.

"Within the 12 months what will Treasury be doing is a review on all these things and say what is the best ultimate way of utilising all of these clients."

According to Treasury, the social wage amounts to 59.5% of consolidated non‐interest spending with nearly half of the population currently receiving at least one social grant from the state.