Liliesleaf Farm Museum is bankrupt, board of trustees admits

Liliesleaf trustee member, Themba Wakashe, said that the iconic heritage site was simply bankrupt and listed the COVID-19 lockdown, the loss of funders, a drastic decrease in visitors and the lack of annual government subsidies as some of the reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Liliesleaf board of trustees in Rivonia has confirmed that the iconic institution was broke but said that they were not to blame for the blockage of government funding as suggested by CEO, Nicholas Wolpe.



The Arts and Culture Department has previously said that it was committed to funding the heritage site but that there needed to be accountability for the over R8 million allocated to the museum in 2015.

The board said that it had handed the September 2021 forensic report to Minister Nathi Mthethwa but concerned staff, who have not been paid their salaries, and Wolpe claim this was not so.

"The institution is actually penniless and I am putting it diplomatically, it's broke."

However, CEO Nicholas Wolpe said that the dire financial situation could have been avoided.

"This could have all been avoided had the board of trustees released the forensic report – the question is why have they not shared this report with myself and the minister," Wolper said.

Wakashe denied this claim, saying that Wolpe’s chosen communication was regrettable.

"It's unfortunate that our CEO chooses to conduct this conversation through the media. We have shared it with the funder – the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture – and Mr Wolpe will get a copy of the report," Wakashe said.

While this battle for the truth and accountability continues, staff members are desperately pleading to have their salaries to be paid soon.