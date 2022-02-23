'I would never forgive him': Limpho Hani stands firm on Janusz Walus parole bid

On Tuesday, Chris Hani's assassin Janusz Walus challenged a decision denying him parole and the Constitutional Court has reserved judgment.

CAPE TOWN - Limpho Hani said that all she wanted was justice for her husband’s death.

He's been serving a life sentence for killing the SACP leader in 1993.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, representing the Hani family and the South African Communist Party (SACP), said that Hani's assassination was not just a murder, it was the murder of a person that symbolised the future.

"The nature of this crime is such that it cannot be mooted as the murder of a person. It's the murder of a country, the murder of a society, the murder its democratic dream and it's the murder of his family," Sikhakhane said.

Lawyer Roelof du Plessis said that Walus had again apologised.

"I have instructions to again apologise before this court to the public to Mrs Hani, in particular to the South African Communist Party and to South Africa. he has sincere remorse," Du Plessis said.

However, Limpho Hani said that she would never forgive Walus.

"He didn't talk to me, he said he's sorry to you the media. In any case, I'd never forgive him. He took my husband's life, my children's father," she said.