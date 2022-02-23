Go

In separate marches, EFF and farmworkers head to Parly ahead of Budget Speech

Ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden national budget speech, EFF supporters have gathered at Hanover street in the Cape Town CBD – to march to the gates of Parliament.

Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and EFF Officials and Commissars are leading the #EFFParliamentMarch against the economic terrorists, the World Bank, and IMF. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
CAPE TOWN - The EFF has warned that the country’s youth will inherit a broke country if the government continues to borrow money.

Party supporters are set to march to Parliament on Wednesday to air their grievances around the government’s management of the country’s economy.

The party’s deputy secretary general Poppy Raisibe Mailola said they were marching to demand that government create better conditions to grow the economy.

"As the EFF, we are rejecting and we're saying they must stop taking loans from these imperialists institutions like your IMF as well as your World Bank because they don't have any ways to come and benefit our country."

The party said the issue of land expropriation without compensation should also be finalised as this was one of the ways in which the economy could be grown.

FARMWORKERS DEMAND WEALTH TAX

The organisation Women on Farms is also leading a protest in demand of a wealth tax ahead of the Budget speech on Wednesday afternoon.

The farmworkers are calling on Treasury and SARS to target the richest 1% South Africans.

