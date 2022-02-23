In separate marches, EFF and farmworkers head to Parly ahead of Budget Speech

Ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden national budget speech, EFF supporters have gathered at Hanover street in the Cape Town CBD – to march to the gates of Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The EFF has warned that the country’s youth will inherit a broke country if the government continues to borrow money.

Party supporters are set to march to Parliament on Wednesday to air their grievances around the government’s management of the country’s economy.

Ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden national budget speech, EFF supporters have gathered at Hanover Street in the Cape Town CBD to march to the gates of Parliament.

The party’s deputy secretary general Poppy Raisibe Mailola said they were marching to demand that government create better conditions to grow the economy.

"As the EFF, we are rejecting and we're saying they must stop taking loans from these imperialists institutions like your IMF as well as your World Bank because they don't have any ways to come and benefit our country."

The party said the issue of land expropriation without compensation should also be finalised as this was one of the ways in which the economy could be grown.