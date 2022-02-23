DStv’s move to end account password sharing met with uproar

According to MultiChoice, they will not be limiting the number of people who can login in but are only limiting services to one concurrent stream.

JOHANNESBURG – DStv on Tuesday announced that as of 22 March this year, it would be limiting the streaming of its services on its DStv Now app to only one account in an effort to clamp down on mass password sharing and piracy.

The MultiChoice-owned broadcast satellite service announced that this change will happen to all subscriptions throughout Africa.

“From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device,” the broadcast group said in a statement.

“The change will be made to all DStv subscriptions across Africa; however, only customers making use of more than one concurrent stream will be directly affected by the change," MultiChoice said.

DStv packages are set to increase in April this year, with the cheapest viewer package going for R29 and offering 36 channels and the premium package for over R800 for over 150 channels.