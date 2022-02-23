Changes to salary negotiations with unions on the cards, says Godongwana

The government has been trying – unsuccessfully – to cut down the Public Wage Bill, which continues to be the largest component of current spending.

JOHANNESBURG - Sweeping changes to how government and trade unions in the public sector will negotiate salary increases are on the cards after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that a labour summit scheduled for next month will investigate the restructuring of the Public Wage Bill.

While it declined from 36% in the financial year ending March to 35.1%, this was not nearly enough to reach the National Treasury’s goal of halving the expenditure item.

Godongwana said the government was still committed to controlling parts of the Budget that were permanent, including by arresting the rapid increases in the Public Sector Wage Bill.

However, following years of failure to reign in the spending with several initiatives falling flat, the Treasury has decided to try a new approach that unions have long pushed for, which is to go back to the drawing board.

Godongwana told reporters ahead of the Budget Speech that there were two options that Treasury would put on the table at the discussions.

"It's either the headcount and the unions will tell you your problem is not the headcount, then they would be accurate because what has happened over the years has been above-inflation increases, which therefore pushed the wage bill and a whole range of other things. What we should be talking about is how do we restructure that wage structure that has become cumbersome."

Compensation spending will increase from R665,1 billion this year to R702 billion in 2024/2025 at an average annual rate of 1.8%.

However even this does not paint a realistic picture of the actual cost as wage negotiations for the next three years are only due to begin next year and history shows that the government consistently caves to workers’ pressure despite putting a wage freeze in place.