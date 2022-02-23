Case against Rosettenville shootout suspects postponed to March

This is to allow for verification of addresses and legality confirmation for identified foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against 10 suspects nabbed during Monday’s deadly shootout between a gang of would-be robbers and officers in Rosettenville, in the south of Joburg, has been postponed to 3 March.

This is to allow for verification of addresses and legality confirmation for identified foreign nationals.

The group appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday where they face several charges including attempted murder, possession of explosives and possession of illegal firearms and hijacked vehicles.

They were a part of at least 25 suspects whose alleged plot to carry out cash-in-transit robbery was foiled by the multi-disciplinary team led by the Crime Intelligence.

Several suspects are still at large.

"During the ordeal, eight suspects were fatally shot. All SAPS members and a JMPD member who were shot and injured are recovering well," said the police’s Nomthandazo Mbambo.