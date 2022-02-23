After illegal connections cut, Kanana residents now ready to pay for power

City Power, police and JMPD officers took part in a blitz operation in the area on Tuesday to remove illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of the Kanana informal settlement in Tembisa are calling for Joburg City Power to provide electricity in the community.

City Power, police and JMPD officers took part in a blitz operation in the area on Tuesday to remove illegal connections.

This was part of the city's revenue enhancement programme, meant to recover millions in lost revenue.

The utility said that it was trying to clamp down on people who stole power from the grid, as it struggled to meet demand.

Residents said that they were concerned about their living conditions, saying that they felt that the government had forgotten them.

While standing on the side of the road watching as cables were being cut, residents told Eyewitness News that they were ready to pay.

"If we do the right thing for them, they'll do the right thing for us. There's no need to swear about it because we know we're supposed to pay," one resident said.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "As City Power, it works in our favour and in the city's favour if we can electrify each and every informal settlement because it allows us to cut our costs. It also allows us to know how many people we are supposed to increase electricity for and we are also able to collect some revenue."

He said that City Power had lost about R2 billion in revenue, money that could have been invested back into infrastructure.