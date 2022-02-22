Winde to attend DAK Netwerk conference on language, Cape indigenous people

Executive chair, Danie van Wyk, on Monday said that it represented the foundations on which the Afrikaans language was created.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's Premier Alan Winde is joining the DAK Netwerk this week, as they host their annual strategy conference to discuss ways to uplift disadvantaged Afrikaaners.

Since 2017, the group has also been working to reignite pride and heritage among the Cape's indigenous peoples.

The acronym for the DAK Netwerk is made up of the names of three of South Africa's most prominent Khoi-San leaders.

Executive chair, Danie van Wyk, on Monday said that it represented the foundations on which the Afrikaans language was created.

“Afrikaans is not the language of the white man and it cannot be seen as the language of the oppressor. Afrikaans was a language that was used to free us from the oppressiveness of the apartheid government,” Van Wyk said.

The group will host their conference in Cape Town this week, with the aim of planning ways to address the socio-economic challenges facing Afrikaans people of colour.

Van Wyk said this was why it's important to bring Winde up to speed with their plans.

“We feel that the premier and his government do not know much about our organisation and that is why we want him to focus on matters like economic development, job creation, youth development and literacy intervention,” Van Wyk said.