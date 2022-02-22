WC ANC: Winde breaking public service guidelines with Madikizela appointment

Bonginkosi Madikizela resigned as MEC and Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader in April last year following claims that he'd lied about his qualifications.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has accused the Western Cape premier of contravening public service guidelines in the appointment of a special advisor.

Alan Winde has applied to the Public Service and Administration Minister to appoint former Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela resigned as MEC and Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader in April last year following claims that he'd lied about his qualifications.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said that Madikizela did not by any stretch of the imagination meet the requirements.

"The fact that Alan Winde is proposing that the former MEC must be appointed at the highest possible level of the public service regulations level four makes an absolute mockery of his commitment to clean government," Dugmore said.

The premier's office argued that all nine premiers, like national ministers, were empowered to appoint advisors and that this was guided by the Public Service Act and national policy.

It added that these appointments were made directly by the premier or the minister and that the person was not permanently employed as an official in a government department.

Madikizela is also said to have the experience and expertise required by the premier.

The office would not confirm reports that Madikizela would earn R2 million per annum, saying that salary levels were determined by national government policy.