WATCH LIVE: Magashule back in court over FS asbestos fraud, corruption case

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is now preparing to put his case of innocence before the Bloemfontein High Court as his allies have failed to agree on whether the ANC’s Luthuli House is better off with or without him.

The embattled secretary-general has maintained that he knows nothing about the multi-million rand Free State housing asbestos project and that his name should not be linked to the theft and corruption charges.

He is accused number 13 out of 16 others, alongside five companies, who are being tried by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Magashule was also suspended from the powerful ANC office due to these corruption charges but he said they were part of a political ploy to keep him out of the governing party’s secretariat.

He was joined by some of his allies on Monday who unintentionally brought some comic relief when asked about the impact of Magashule’s suspension.

The secretary-general’s office is the nerve centre of ANC life - it’s that office that shapes how the organisation functions, not only running administration but also playing a great role in influencing who gets to go to conferences and elect new leadership.

According to Carl Niehaus, it's an office that has become an empty shell since Magashule’s removal: “Conferences are being postponed from time after time because the management of the ANC is collapsing.”

Another close ally of the suspended SG NEC member, Dakota Legoete, who is also passionate about Magashule’s plight, has a different view.

“The revolution is not pursued by one person; whether he is there, whether some of us are not there, the movement and revolution has to continue,” Legoete said.

This as Eyewitness News previously reported that the ANC was deliberating over whether Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, should be deployed as a coordinator ahead of the December conference.

