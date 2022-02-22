Opposition parties dismiss Makhura’s Sopa as unimaginative, lacking in solutions

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that Gauteng Premier David Makhura had failed to give a clear plan of action, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that his Vaal River System plans were unimplementable until the land issue was addressed.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have dismissed Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) as unimaginative and lacking in providing solutions for the province’s crime, unemployment, service delivery and corruption woes among others.

They were speaking outside the Brixton Multipurpose Centre following the premier’s address on Monday where he was occasionally heckled on issues of land and youth unemployment.

Makhura spoke of the gains made in the province’s special economic zones such as the Vaal River area, where he said that local investors committed R45 billion at the 2021 Sedibeng Investment Conference.

But the DA’s Solly Msimanga said that this all would remain a dream until Makhura’s government dealt with the basics.

“You cannot talk about the being the hub you are going to use to build all these industries yet on a daily basis you have sewage flowing in there. Fix the basics,” Msimanga said.

Meanwhile, the EFF’s Itani Mukwevho said that Makhura’s land programme would fail.

“There is nothing which is going to move. He spoke about land rapid release programme. He can’t implement it because he doesn’t have the land,” Mukwevho said.

The Freedom Front Plus’s Anton Alberts said that Makhura dished up old recipes for new problems while the ACDP’s Dalton Adams said that the premier failed to deliver a clear plan to address the myriad of social ills in the province.