Tygerberg Hospital: SA's first public facility to use Da Vinci robot for surgery

Colorectal surgeon Dr Tim Forgan said the system held many positives for patients requiring complex abdominal surgery, but it could also be used for urological and gynaecological procedures.

CAPE TOWN – Cutting-edge surgery in the public health sector has been given a major boost with the rollout of a robotic surgical system.

Tygerberg Hospital has become the first government facility to perform the procedures.

Surgeons have since Monday used the hospital’s new, state-of-the-art Da Vinci robot on cancer patients.

From a console close to the theatre bed, colorectal surgeon Dr Tim Forgan controls the robotic arms of the Da Vinci Xi.

“The amazing thing is that you see things 10 times better, everything is magnified 10 times with this system compare to looking with your naked eye. You can see nerves that I do a lot of laparoscopy surgery on, nerves I’ve never seen before, and for the last two days they’ve been an eye-opener.”

“We have a patient who had the first robotic operation by Da Vinci Xi in South Africa. She’s looking great and that’s the reason why we do it.”

There are currently seven robotic systems being used in private hospitals, while two systems are being rolled out in the public sector.