Treasury denies allegations of budget cuts across govt departments

Union federations including Saftu and Cosatu are concerned about the impact of more budgets cuts by Minister Enoch Godongwana on social spending and other programmes affecting labour.

CAPE TOWN - In the past couple of years, government has cut budgets across departments in what some have described as austerity measures, but Treasury has denied this, calling it unfounded given that the country increased social spending over the last three years.

Several organisations, including the EFF, have planned protests outside Parliament on Wednesday against budget cuts and the government’s IMF loan.

In 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, education activists held protests after the supplementary budget tabled in June showed R2.1 billion had been cut from the Department of Basic Education's budget.

There was a further R1.5 billion in cuts across provincial education departments.

In the 2021 budget, former Minister Tito Mboweni announced R264 billion in spending cuts over the next three years.

The police budget has also been victim to cuts of over R20 billion over three years.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said he would appreciate a provision from the Budget for more vaccines.

He wants the Finance Minister to allocate reasonable funds for the lost capacity.

"The health services have taken a huge knock in terms of the pressure, so I would be happy if also there is some attempt to preserve the capacity and allocate reasonable funds for us to keep the capacity because we're not only a department of COVID."

Last year, Treasury also detailed its plans to radically reduce spending on the government wage bill, which accounts for 32% of government expenditure over the medium term.