State asks High Court to dismiss Magashule's application

State's legal counsel Advocate Nazeer Cassim has consistently claimed Ace Magashule's legal representative failed to read the docket and charge sheet facing the embattled politician.

JOHANNESBURG - The State on Tuesday asked the Bloemfontein High Court to dismiss suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's application to have corruption charges against him withdrawn.

Its legal counsel Advocate Nazeer Cassim has consistently claimed that Magashule's legal representative failed to read the docket and charge sheet facing the embattled politician.

Magashule is facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges relating to the 2014 Human Settlement's R255 million asbestos contract; he was premier of the Free State during that period.

He has maintained he is innocent and is being tried for political reasons.

Cassim, reflecting on money donated seemingly through the assistance of Magashule to acting Judge Refiloe Mokoena's daughter to study abroad, said the former premier must face scrutiny.

"This is state money given to an acting judge's daughter. What did she do to deserve that when we have someone in power to answer this?"