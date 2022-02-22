Go

SA records 1,151 new COVID infections, 137 fatalities

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 98,804.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is at 7.4%.

This means that 1,151 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle.

Sadly, the Health Department's ongoing audit also confirmed 137 previously unreported deaths, taking the country's known death toll to 98,804.

On the vaccine front, just over 31 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far.

