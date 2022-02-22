SA records 1,151 new COVID infections, 137 fatalities
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 98,804.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is at 7.4%.
This means that 1,151 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle.
Sadly, the Health Department's ongoing audit also confirmed 137 previously unreported deaths, taking the country's known death toll to 98,804.
On the vaccine front, just over 31 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 659 698 with 1 151 new cases reported. Today 137 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 98 804 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 524 402 with a recovery rate of 96.3% pic.twitter.com/FmzdSSmOK4Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 21, 2022