Russia's Parliament gives Putin greenlight to use troops abroad

Russia is facing a furious global diplomatic and economic backlash hours after declaring a decree recognising the two regions.

JOHANNESBURG - Russia's upper house of Parliament on Tuesday voted to allow President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

This decision comes hours after Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway regions.

He held a live televised address a short while ago explaining the use of armed forces abroad.

"Yes, obviously we have signed an agreement, there is a clause that we shall provide assistance including military assistance."

It insists that it has no plans to invade Ukraine despite massing troops around Ukraine's borders for weeks.