Rape stats not a true reflection of actual cases in SA - CT organisation

Rape Crisis believes the issue of gender-based violence is still spiralling out of control.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has seen the lowest number of sexual offences reported in the past 10 years, but it's nothing worth celebrating.

That's the message from the Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust on Tuesday, in response to the latest quarterly crime stats.

Some 46,000 sexual offences were reported to police during the 2020/21 financial year; 36,000 were rape cases.

However, Rape Crisis counselling coordinator, Ronel Koekemoer, has again reminded the public that this only reflects victims who choose to open a criminal complaint.

"Rape and sexual violence, which are highly stigmatised, a lot of people don't report them. All those numbers are not a reflection of the people who aren't reporting rape."

Koekemoer said this month had been one of the busiest in terms of assisting survivors who had come to them for help.

"I'm seeing this from a counselling perspective, we've never been busier, to be honest with you."

With the lowest reported sexual offences on record for the past 10 years, Rape Crisis believes it reflects an all-time low in victims’ trust in police or judicial system.