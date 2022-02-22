Go

Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3

The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven political parties making declarations amounting to over R46 million.

Luthuli House, ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News.
Luthuli House, ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) received the most donations made to political parties in the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year at over R22 million rand, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which received more than R12.5 million.

The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven political parties making declarations amounting to over R46 million.

This is up from the more than R30 million declared in the first quarter but short of the nearly R57 million declared in the second.

The commission also noted an increase in the number of parties making declarations

Besides being the party with the largest value of donations declared at over R22 million, the ANC also disclosed the largest single monetary donation at R15 million from the Batho Batho Trust.

The DA is second in line with more than R12 million and the party also received the largest amount of foreign donations valued at more than R800,000.

The DA and ActionSA are the only parties to have declared foreign funding, with the combined value of over R1.3 million.

Meanwhile, ActionSA is the party with the largest amount of in-kind donations declared, amounting to nearly R5 million, with a substantial amount of the donations being PPE from a single donor valued at R4.2 million.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, which has been absent in previous reports, received more than R3 million.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA