Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3

The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven political parties making declarations amounting to over R46 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) received the most donations made to political parties in the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year at over R22 million rand, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which received more than R12.5 million.

This is up from the more than R30 million declared in the first quarter but short of the nearly R57 million declared in the second.