Parly building not in danger of collapsing at this point after fire - De Lille

The minister said the National Assembly’s basement was flooded as firefighters fought the fire at Parliament and further inspection work was necessary.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday said the fire at Parliament last month caused structural damage to the National Assembly building, but added it was not in danger of collapsing at this point.

That’s according to a preliminary assessment by the Coega Development Corporation, which was appointed by De Lille’s department to independently assess the extent of the fire damage and come up with cost and time estimates to restore both the National Assembly and the Old Assembly chambers.

The minister said the National Assembly’s basement was flooded as firefighters fought the fire at Parliament and further inspection work was necessary, with some parts of the ravaged precinct designated as no-go areas while the police continue their investigation into the blaze.

De Lille received a preliminary report from the Coega Development Corporation on Monday after it was appointed earlier this month to inspect and advise on making structures safe for investigations into the blaze to continue.

“The fire in the National Assembly building caused significant damage to a central structural element from the second to the sixth floor – but the structural integrity is such that the structure at this stage is not vulnerable to collapse.”

De Lille said Coega would provide a detailed assessment including cost estimates to restore the buildings once police forensic investigations into the fire had wrapped up.