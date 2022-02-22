Nyanga CPF to intensify efforts to further reduce murder rate in area

Over the past few years, Nyanga has been considered the murder capital of South Africa. But in the last quarter of 2021 three-month period it recorded 44 murders, down from 58 in the previous quarter.

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga community policing forum said that it was intensifying efforts to bring down the murder rate in the suburb even further.

During the last quarter of 2021, the murder rate dropped by 24% in Nyanga.

Over the past few years, Nyanga has been considered the murder capital of South Africa. But in the last quarter of 2021 three-month period, it recorded 44 murders, down from 58 in the previous quarter.

CPF chairperson Martin Makasi said that they realised that it was pointless complaining about the lack of crimefighting resources and support and rally the community together.

"We started having social crime prevention projects. We implemented them with the support of our social partner and I think that assisted us in terms of giving us the confidence of the community," Makasi said.

Makasi said that he hoped that government would also play its part.

He also added that there were programmes and campaigns that they would continue implementing.

"It's going to ensure that we sustain what we have achieved already and we are able to deal with the other challenges that are facing us like your GBV, car hijackings - those two are some of the things that are giving us sleepless nights," he said.